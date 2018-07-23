Randall Gay's Baton Rouge mansion is for sale

BATON ROUGE – The mansion once owned by LSU and Saints star Randall Gay is up for sale.

The mansion in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood off Hoo Shoo Too Road is listed at $1.7 million. The new owners said they are listing the house as "for sale by owner."

According to tax records, Gay sold the home to a husband and wife who filed deeds under a company called CK Enterprises of Louisiana, LLC.

The home at 21920 Turkey Creek Drive has been highlighted by WBRZ.com as having one of the highest property taxes in the parish – set by the property’s assessed value. In 2017, the property’s assessed value was $1.8 million. Its taxes were $21,000.

The home is almost 12,500-square-feet and features 7 bedrooms and baths, a bowling alley and rec room. There’s a “theater … any LSU fan would love,” according to the listing.

“...This home is truly an entertainer’s dream,” agents posted.

It sits on six acres and the sellers appear to be motivated.

“Owners will entertain all reasonable offers,” the listing advertised.

Gay could not be reached by phone Monday but the couple selling the house said after he sold it to them, he moved elsewhere in the Baton Rouge area.

Gay graduated from the law school at Southern University in 2015.

The home was built in 2009.

************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz