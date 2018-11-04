Rams 14, Saints 21, 1st Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - The 8-0 Los Angeles Rams and the surging New Orleans Saints look ready for a shootout inside the Superdome.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara got the Dome rocking with maybe his most impressive drive of the season on New Orleans first possession. He had three carries for 28 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. And, broke at least six tackles in total while the Saints punched the Rams defense setting the tone early.

Jared Goff and the Rams would be quick to respond. MVP candidate Todd Gurley ripped through the Saints defense on four carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Next Saints drive Drew Brees diced through the Rams secondary connecting with five different receivers. Brees hit Kamara on an option route for a 16-yard touchdown giving New Orleans a 14-7 lead.

After touchdowns on the first four possessions, Both team failed to find the end-zone on the ensuing possession. Mark Ingram lost a fumble. The Rams would follow suit with a turnover on downs. Johnny Hekker faked a field goal and was stopped short on 4th down.

It didn't take long for the firework display to re-ignite. On the next New Orleans drive, the Saints marched down the field 87 yards on ten plays. Brees hit rookie wide out Tre'Quan Smith for his second touchdown pass of the day.