'Ralph' tops box office again, 'Aquaman' is a hit in China

5 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 December 09, 2018 12:09 PM December 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - On a quiet weekend at the box office, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" was No. 1 for the third straight week, while the upcoming DC Comics superhero film "Aquaman" made a huge splash in Chinese theaters.
  
With no new wide releases, Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" again led in domestic ticket sales with an estimated $16.1 million. The animated sequel has grossed more than $140 million in three weeks.
  
Another holdover, "The Grinch," trailed in second with $15.2 million in its fifth weekend.
  
But the weekend's biggest new arrival was in China, where Warner Bros.' "Aquaman" debuted with $93.6 million in ticket sales.
  
That marked a new record for a DC title in China and ranks fourth all-time for superhero films.
