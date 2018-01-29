Raising Cane's welcomes new addition to chicken finger dynasty: Raising Cane III

BATON ROUGE- Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves has announced the newest addition to the chicken finger franchise: Raising Cane III.

Cane III follows predecessor Cane II, who died in 2016. Cane II was a nationally certified pet therapy dog, and spent years visiting patients at hospitals throughout the country.

"While it is our hope that [Cane III] can continue the legacy of our beloved Cane II as a certified pet therapy dog, it's too soon to know if that's possible," says Todd Graves. "This is an exciting day for my family and all of us at Raising Cane's and we can't wait for the community to meet her," he added.

The newest mascot made a brief public appearance at the Washington Mardi Gras celebration in our nation's capital this weekend.

Cane III will reside with Graves and his family at their home in Baton Rouge.