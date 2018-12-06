57°
Raising Cane's recognized as one of the country's top places to work

1 hour 53 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 1:01 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana-based company known for their fresh, never-frozen chicken fingers has been honored as one of the nation's best places to work.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane's has built a reputation as a remarkable place of employment in communities across America. 

The popular restaurant has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the '100 Best Places to Work' in 2019.

"I am extremely proud that Raising Cane’s has earned this national recognition from Glassdoor," said founder Todd Graves.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to create a great place to work where our crew members can have a lot of fun while working hard. We've created a culture of appreciation and that, in turn, is why our crew members love what they do and why our Customers receive industry-leading service."

