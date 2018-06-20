Raising Cane's employees fired over video showing unsanitary behavior

KANSAS CITY, MO - Video circulating around the internet of a Raising Cane's employee swirling her hand in a pitcher of tea is causing quite the stir.

Captioned "Don't drink tea from Cane's," the Snapchat video shows the employee using her hand to mix tea in a pitcher. She then pours the iced tea into a serving dispenser in the restaurant.

The official Raising Cane's Facebook account commented on the video, stating that all employees involved in the act have lost their jobs:

Our 19,000+ Crewmembers take pride in what we do; we take the integrity of our products very seriously and we will not tolerate actions that compromise our high standards.

As soon as we were made aware of the incident at our Tiffany Springs restaurant, we launched a full investigation and have taken the necessary action, including terminating the Crewmembers involved.

We are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers, this is not who we are as a company and we deeply regret any concern caused. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce Cane’s values.

The incident took place at a Tiffany Springs restaurant, located in Kansas City, Missouri.