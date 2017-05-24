Raising Cane's donates $100,000 to pet therapy program

Image via Facebook (Pet Partners)

BATON ROUGE – Raising Cane's donated $100,000 to Pet Partners, the nation's leading pet therapy organization.

The donation is the result of the restaurant company's sale of 10,000 commemorative plush puppies honoring the life and service of Cane II, Raising Cane's beloved mascot who died in November at 16 years old.

Cane II volunteered locally through Pet Partners' local affiliate Tiger HATS, a program of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, and visited local hospitals like Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

"Cane II was a nationally registered pet therapy dog who achieved the highest level of certification," Todd Graves, founder & CEO of Raising Cane's, said. "For more than seven years, she and my wife Gwen spent several hundred hours visiting children and adults at hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the country."

The donation was presented at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital by Gwen Graves, Annie Peters, President and CEO of Pet Partners and Diane Sylvester of Tiger HATS, along with other national partners of Pet Partners and local representatives of Tiger HATS.