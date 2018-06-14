77°
Raising Cane's celebrates Dubai restaurant opening
DUBAI - Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves marked the opening of a brand new location in Dubai in thrilling fashion.
Graves posted a video on Twitter Thursday, featuring people skydiving while holding a Raising Cane's banner. "ONE LOVE for Dubai!" Graves added.
Raising Cane's opened its first location on Highland Road in 1996. Today, the restaurant chain operates more than 350 locations in the U.S. and worldwide, including Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon.
Raising Cane’s has landed in Dubai! We opened our first location in the Dubai Mall and we celebrated with a sky dive. Check out these incredible views! ONE LOVE for Dubai! pic.twitter.com/ob29WDSY56— Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) June 14, 2018
