Raising Cane's celebrates Dubai restaurant opening

2 hours 29 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 4:02 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

DUBAI - Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves marked the opening of a brand new location in Dubai in thrilling fashion.

Graves posted a video on Twitter Thursday, featuring people skydiving while holding a Raising Cane's banner. "ONE LOVE for Dubai!" Graves added.

Raising Cane's opened its first location on Highland Road in 1996. Today, the restaurant chain operates more than 350 locations in the U.S. and worldwide, including Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon.

