Raising Cane's announces partnership with Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Locally-based restaurant Raising Cane's has announced a $1 million partnership with Southern University.

The partnership was revealed in a news conference Tuesday, with Cane's CEO Todd Graves joined by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Councilmember Tara Wicker, Dr. Ray Belton, Southern University President-Chancellor, Alfred Harrell, CEO of Southern University System Foundation, Roman Banks, SU Athletics Director and Nathan B. Haymer, SU Band Director.

The agreement includes an endowed academic scholarship, an athletics partnership, and a sponsorship of The Southern University Marching Band.

Band members kicked off the news conference and Southern University Marching Band Director Nathan B. Haymer announced that Raising Cane’s is now the “Official Chicken of The Human Jukebox.” To show their appreciation for the partnership, the Southern University Marching Band will spell C-A-N-E-S during their on-field performance at their final home game of the season against Prairie View A&M University on November 4th.