Raising awareness for heart disease on National Wear Red Day

BATON ROUGE- Today is a day dedicated to spreading awareness for the number one killer of women in the capital area, heart disease.

"Wear Red Day" has been a staple in the Baton Rouge area for years. Babies at the Women's Hospital are dressed in red hats for National Red Day. By wearing red, the babies are sending a lifesaving message.

The Babies Go Red campaign is designed to bring awareness and is part of the American Heart Association's larger Go Red for Women campaign celebrated in February each year.

According to a release, heart disease is the number one killer of women ages 20 and over, taking the life of one in four women each year.

For more information about Go Red for Women click here.