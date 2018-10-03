87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rainy harvest devastates Louisiana soybeans for 2nd year

1 hour 50 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 3:50 PM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana congressman says the trade disputes with China are hurting the state's soybean farmers at a time when rain during harvest season has also hit them badly. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is asking the federal government for help.
  
Abraham says many soybean shipments are coming down the Mississippi River instead of going to the West Coast, filling storage silos and leaving little space for Louisiana's big but damaged crop.
  
Soybeans were a big target of tariffs imposed by China in response to those imposed by the Trump administration.
  
An LSU AgCenter soybean specialist says this is the second straight year that a rainy stretch during harvest season has devastated Louisiana soybeans. Todd Spivey says rains in late September kept farmers from harvesting ripe soybeans, which are now badly damaged.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days