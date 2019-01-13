43°
Rains moves east, Sunday calm & cool

Saturday, January 12 2019
Source: wbrz wx

A front from the west provided wet weather for most of the day. As we continue through the next 24 hours the forecast will shape up to be dry and comfortable. Temperatures slightly below normal increasing to near normal Sunday through mid next week. Starting Sunday around 43, high near 55 under partly sunny skies to round out the weekend.

Monday morning chilly in the upper 30s, otherwise not much change expected. Nice, calm, and near seasonable temperatures. By Thursday weather activity could increase as another cold front approaches shaping up for shower/storm activity. 

For now the forecast is pleasant, perfect for outdoor plans. Enjoy and have a wonderful weekend!

