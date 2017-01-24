53°
Latest Weather Blog
Rain showers continue in flooded CA
LOS ANGELES - Rain showers could continue into early morning in California after weeks of rain have flooded roads and homes and trapped people in swamped vehicles.
Over the weekend, at least four people died, three are missing and others were rescued from raging floodwaters.
Gov. Jerry Brown has now declared a state of emergency for 50 counties.
One of those missing is an 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into rushing water southeast of San Francisco.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood
-
Walker subdivision still having drainage problems