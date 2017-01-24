Rain showers continue in flooded CA

53°
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Rain showers could continue into early morning in California after weeks of rain have flooded roads and homes and trapped people in swamped vehicles.

Over the weekend, at least four people died, three are missing and others were rescued from raging floodwaters.

Gov. Jerry Brown has now declared a state of emergency for 50 counties.

One of those missing is an 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into rushing water southeast of San Francisco.

