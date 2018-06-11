Rain, rain, here to stay

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers will continue to linger into the early evening hours, but we should dry out after 8-9 PM. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight, allowing for temperatures to be slow to cool and breaking into the 70s around 10 PM. Mostly cloudy conditions will stay for the start of the workweek, as south winds will keep bringing moisture onshore. Humid conditions will lead to afternoon showers and an isolated storm or two, which could linger into the early evening on Monday. Temperatures will slowly warm into the 80s by 9 AM, with a high of around 90°. Winds will stay consistent from the south-southwest, which will keep the humidity elevated as we head further into the week.

Up Next: Afternoon pop-up showers will stay the course through Tuesday, but showers and storms will be more scattered as we head into the midweek. Temperatures will hover around average for this time of year, but it will feel warmer due to the added humidity.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure still lingering in the Gulf, helping to bring moisture onshore as winds are from the south. The increase of moisture is helping to suppress temperatures, although the higher dew points make it feel even warmer as heat index values will add 5-10 degrees to the temperatures. An upper level trough will approach on Wednesday and stall, helping to keep gulf moisture moving onshore through the week. The GFS has been hinting at a tropical wave that could develop into a system late in the week, but it has not been consistent with track or intensity. The latest model suggests moving onshore along the South Texas Coast. The Euro model does not expect this to develop, as well as others. There is no cause for alarm, but it is important to note since the GFS was the model that was early in the evolution of Alberto. The National Hurricane Center still does not expect any tropical development over the next 5 days, so stay tuned as there is not even cloud development of this system just yet.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

