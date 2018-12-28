Rain Continues to Depart East

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Showers continuing through the morning hours, but will taper off as we approach noon. Clouds will break through the afternoon, with drier conditions through the remainder of your Friday. Temperatures warming into the 60s around 10 AM, reaching a late afternoon high of 68°. Clouds will slowly increase this evening, ahead of light showers moving inland shortly after midnight and will be staying through much of the weekend. Temperatures will be dropping to an overnight low of 51°.

Up Next: Showers will be increasing as we proceed into Saturday. Periods of rainfall will stay through the weekend, and storms will return on Monday. This wet weather pattern will linger through Wednesday, but finally will break on Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong system that brought severe weather and substantial rainfall across the region on Thursday, has been slow to exit the region toward the east. Conditions will improve through the late morning and early afternoon hours, bringing a dry spell through this evening. This will be rather brief, as moisture is poised to move back onshore through the day on Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts through Sunday is forecast between 0.5 to 1.5 inches. Weekend rainfall is associated with a low pressure that will be stalling offshore of Cameron Parish, and will wait for another system to help to push it northeast into Mississippi and Western Tennessee on Monday. This will also bring a return to storm activity for Monday, which will also set up wet weather through Wednesday. An upper level trough will set up which will dig into Texas late Monday, efficiently spewing moisture onshore from our southwest Tuesday and Wednesday. The trough finally breaks north late Wednesday, which will finally allow conditions to begin to dry out on Thursday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

