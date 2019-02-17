Rain Chances Increasing Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and warm temperatures continue through this evening as a warm front pushes in from the south. This front will allow for fog to begin to develop around 9 PM, and it will linger through the morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures will only drop to an overnight low of 63°, as dew points slowly increase into the low 60s late tonight. Spotty showers will also be possible after midnight, with rain chances slowly increasing through the day on Sunday. Areas of brief drizzle will lead to a line of light showers developing along a cold front that will be travelling west to east after 1 PM. This line will slow as it approaches the Mississippi/Alabama border, keeping showers in the area until 9 PM. Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday, as highs reach near 76°, with light winds out of the southwest.

Up Next: A zonal weather pattern will give way to an upper level trough developing over the Gulf States. This will allow for ample moisture to move onshore from the Gulf, and will keep rain in the forecast through the workweek. Rain and storms are forecast to peak on Wednesday, with moisture lingering into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A struggling system has set up camp over our area, keeping warm and cloudy conditions near through the remainder of the weekend. A cold front will push it east on Sunday, but this system will also set up a very wet weather pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The jet stream, which has been zonal over the last couple days, will now dip into the Western Gulf as we proceed into the workweek. This will set up a very wet pattern that will transport ample moisture onshore beginning late Monday, which will stay into the weekend. Several short-wave troughs will travel along this boundary, from our southwest into the Tennessee River Valley. Luckily, the jet stream will be rather strong, which will push the majority of the moisture well off to our northeast and into Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee through the week. These areas could experience anywhere from 7-10 inches of rainfall through this time period. We can expect more on the 2-4 inch mark, with activity peaking Tuesday through Thursday. There will also be some instability and shear present on Wednesday, allowing for storms to develop, with some cells reaching strong to severe status through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay above average through the week, breaking into the mid to upper 70s after Wednesday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

