Rain can't stop Baton Rouge parades

3 hours 44 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, February 23 2019 Feb 23, 2019 February 23, 2019 10:53 PM February 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana weather always does, trying to rain on a good time.

Though it was pouring before this year's Krewe of Orion's parade, that didn't stop people from attending.

"We did get soaking wet, but we didn't care because it's Mardis Gras," one parade goer said.

"I was a little bit concerned, but it didn't stop us from coming out," another parade-goer said.

Last year, heavy rain forced Orion to take its parade inside of the River Center. Rain also came down on the Krewe of Mystique's parade, held earlier in the Sunday downtown but the party still went on.

