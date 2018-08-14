91°
Railroad crossing near LSU temporarily closed for emergency repairs

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - A railroad crossing just outside Tigerland is currently closed for repairs, according to police.

The railroad crossing at Bob Pettit at Nicholson is temporarily closed for emergency repairs, BRPD said. The closure was reported before 1:30 p.m. Authorities didn't say what prompted the emergency repair.

BRPD didn't say how long the crossing would be closed. Drivers are advised to use Brightside Drive as an alternate route for the time being.

Check back for updates.

