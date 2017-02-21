65°
Racist video draws condemnation, is removed from YouTube

2 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 4:27 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Virginian-Pilot

NORFOLK, Va. - A civil rights group and officials at Old Dominion University are condemning a racist video that was circulating online until YouTube removed it.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the video shows a white woman in an ODU sweatshirt using expletives and racial slurs in a rap rant against black people. The video is titled "White Gal - White Power."

YouTube posted on its website that the video had been removed Tuesday morning for violating the site's policy on hate speech.

ODU President John Broderick said in a statement that the "vile video" represents an act of hate and intolerance.

Matt Thomas, spokesman for the ODU NAACP, told The Virginia-Pilot that the video was even more offensive because it was posted during Black History month.

