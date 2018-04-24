76°
Racially offensive Florida prom invitation stirs backlash

3 hours 49 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 10:31 AM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Herald-Tribune

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high school student is getting some backlash after he held up a sign with a racially offensive message to invite his girlfriend to the prom.

The Herald-Tribune reports the 18-year-old Riverview High School student's sign read: "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking u 4 prom."

After a photo of the sign was posted on Snapchat and shared across social media, school officials say they're investigating. Sarasota school district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker says administrators have spoken to the student and his parents.

In a robocall to Riverview parents, acting principal Kathy Wilks said the school does not "condone or support" the student's message.

An NAACP official encouraged school administrators to issue a district-wide response making it clear that the sign was inappropriate.

