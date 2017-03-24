Rachel Dolezal struggles after racial identity scandal

SPOKANE - A woman who rose to prominence as a black civil rights leader in Spokane, Washington, and then lost her job when her parents exposed her as white is struggling to make a living these days.



Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable to find steady work in the nearly two years since she was outed as a white woman in local media reports.



Dolezal tells The Associated Press that she is uncertain about her future and feels she has been treated cruelly.



She says she still identifies as black, despite being born to a white mother and father in Montana.



The 40-year-old Dolezal has written a book about her life, which will be released next week.