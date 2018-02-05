Raceland man arrested for alleged sexual battery of a juvenile

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man arrested Friday has been accused of indecent behavior involving a juvenile.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, an investigation into 49-year-old Jimmy Arabie Sr. began in December of 2017 when detectives received a report in reference to possible sexual battery of a juvenile.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Arabie's arrest after learning that he allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile, and committed other illegal acts which were sexual in nature.

Arabie was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with sexual battery (forcible fondling), indecent behavior with a juvenile, and Peeping Tom. He was released Friday evening after posting a $105,000 bond.

Because of the nature of the crime, deputies did not release any other information.