Raccoon blamed for Christmas Eve "mayhem"

GONZALES - How much damage can one raccoon do? Quite a bit, according to the Gonzales Police Department and one garbage truck driver.

Gonzales PD said early Christmas Eve morning they were called to a store parking lot on Airline Highway where a garbage truck had run into a light pole.

Officers were told by the truck driver he had picked up a garbage container and was driving away when a large raccoon jumped into his cab, landing on his chest and legs. The startled driver said he tried to get the raccoon off his lap, but accidentally hit the gas and plowed the truck forward into the light pole.

The driver said he then jumped out of the truck, and the raccoon dashed behind a nearby building to escape.

Police said the driver wasn't hurt, but the truck was severely damaged and had to be towed.

The driver was not issued a ticket. However:

"The raccoon is still at large with an active warrant pending," a department press release said.