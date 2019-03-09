76°
R. Kelly released from jail after payment made

5 hours 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 12:54 PM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - R&B singer R. Kelly has walked out of a Chicago jail after a $161,000 child support payment was made on his behalf.
  
Kelly was freed Saturday, three days after a judge ordered him jailed until he paid the total amount of back child support that he owed.
  
Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
  
Kelly spent a weekend in jail after his arrest last month and wasn't freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail. At the time, his defense attorney said Kelly's finances were "a mess."
  
Kelly told "CBS This Morning" during an interview this past week that people had stolen money from his bank accounts. He offered no details.
