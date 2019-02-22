R. Kelly indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) - R&B star R. Kelly is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday in Chicago after he was charged with sexual abuse allegations spanning more than a decade.



Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday afternoon announced the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. They involve four victims, at least three of whom were younger than 17. Foxx said the sentencing range for aggravated sexual assault is up to seven years in prison.



If he is convicted on all 10 counts, a judge could decide that the sentences run one after the other - making it possible that he receives a sentence of up to 70 years behind bars.



Probation is also an option under statute.

Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse for decades and was acquitted in 2008 on child pornography charges. Kelly, through his attorneys, has consistently denied the allegations.



The allegations were spotlighted again this year in a Lifetime documentary. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx later urged victims and witnesses to come forward.