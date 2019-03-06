31°
R. Kelly breaks silence, denies sexual abuse charges

Wednesday, March 06 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Washington Times

CHICAGO (AP) - An emotional R. Kelly says he's being "assassinated" and denies sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

"CBS This Morning" on Wednesday broadcast Kelly's first interview since he was charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls. Kelly says "all of them are lying."

The R&B singer says he's done "lots of things wrong" when it comes to women, but he says he's apologized. He denies doing anything against their will. The singer believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.

At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants, saying: "I have been buried alive, but I'm alive." He says he needs someone to help him "not have a big heart." CBS says it interviewed Kelly for 80 minutes.

