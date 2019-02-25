R. Kelly accuser says she first encountered singer at Baton Rouge show

BATON ROUGE - One of several women accusing R. Kelly of abuse claims her tumultuous relationship with the singer began after one of his shows in south Louisiana.

Asante McGee, who was 35 at the time, told Law & Crime that she and Kelly had exchanged messages for some time before they had their first sexual encounter at a 2014 show in Baton Rouge. After that, she claims Kelly flew her around while he was on tour and even had her stay with him in Atlanta.

But McGee says the relationship eventually soured as Kelly allegedly made strict and sometimes bizarre demands. Some of those included ordering her to wear certain clothes and telling her to talk like a "little girl".

McGee says she broke things off just weeks after moving into Kelly's home in 2016. She said she saw a young woman perform sex acts on Kelly in front of a group of people. While that person claimed to be 18 years old, McGee said the girl was too close in age to her eldest child, and the incident shook her. She soon moved out of the residence, citing the way Kelly was treating the women living there.

McGee has since appeared in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, and wrote the new book No Longer Trapped In The Closet: The Asante McGee Story.

The 52-year-old Kelly now faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. Kelly turned himself in to police Friday, but his attorney says he denies the claims.



A judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. His attorney told the judge that Kelly isn't wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs.