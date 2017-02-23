77°
Quiet Cassidy town hall after rowdy crowd on Tuesday

February 23, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Vinsanau

NAPOLEONVILLE - A disruptive, but calm crowd pressed U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy Thursday morning in Napoleonville. 

The town hall came just one day after raucous audience members made it difficult for Cassidy to take questions from general audience members in Metairie.

The hour that the Senator spent in Assumption Parish was mostly focused on affordable healthcare.

As Cassidy introduced the hotly-contested topic, audience members continued to grill into the Senator, most times, without letting him finish his thought.

Cassidy wrapped up his town hall, by telling the media that the questions asked in Napoleonville were some of the best that he has ever heard.

