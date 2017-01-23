Questions swirl about Italy response to snow-isolated hotel

FARINDOLA, Italy - Rescue crews are considering whether to start using heavy equipment to speed up the search for 23 people still buried under the ruins of a hotel following an avalanche in central Italy.



A firefighter spokesman says emergency crews believe there could still be pockets under the snow were people might still be alive.



But the spokesman says that its' been five days after the devastating snow slide and "we are fighting against time."