Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin reportedly 'gravely ill'
News outlets and close friends are reporting that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill.'
According to Rolling Stone, Showbiz 411 first reported on Franklin's condition Sunday night.
"I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy tweeted. “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”
Cassimy broke the news about Franklin's retirement in February.
A rep for Franklin didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of @ArethaFranklin. Folks, I’ve known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. That’s all I will say for now. Please keep her, the family and her longtime support staff in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/F6nMjHQjlP— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 13, 2018