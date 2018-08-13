83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin reportedly 'gravely ill'

29 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 10:01 AM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Rolling Stone

News outlets and close friends are reporting that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill.'

According to Rolling Stone, Showbiz 411 first reported on Franklin's condition Sunday night.

"I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy tweeted. “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”

Cassimy broke the news about Franklin's retirement in February.

A rep for Franklin didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days