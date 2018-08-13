Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin reportedly 'gravely ill'

Photo: Rolling Stone

News outlets and close friends are reporting that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill.'

According to Rolling Stone, Showbiz 411 first reported on Franklin's condition Sunday night.

"I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy tweeted. “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”

Cassimy broke the news about Franklin's retirement in February.

A rep for Franklin didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.