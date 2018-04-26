70°
Queen Latifah to perform for first time at 2018 Essence Fest

1 hour 47 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 3:27 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A performance by rapper-singer-actress Queen Latifah has been added to this year's Essence Festival in New Orleans.
 
Queen Latifah is scheduled to appear in the Superdome on Saturday, July 7, midway through the July 5-8 festival. Organizers say fans can expect to hear her most popular hits, including "U.N.I.T.Y." and "Ladies First."
 
Other headliners include Janet Jackson, who is to close out this year's event, and perennial fan-favorites Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott.
 
Also set to perform are Doug E. Fresh's Legends of Hip-Hop Show featuring Big Daddy Kane and Kool Moe Dee; Kelly Price's "For the Love of R&B," featuring Dave Hollister and Vaughn Willis; Mali Music; Marsha Ambrosius; and a unique DJ-curated experience with offerings by actor/DJ Idris Elba and MC Lyte.
 
