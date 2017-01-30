Quebec mosque attack suspect appears in court

QUEBEC CITY - Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette has made a brief court appearance at which he did not enter a plea.



Bissonnette appeared in a white prisoner jumpsuit. He stared at his feet and fidgeted during the hearing.



His next court date is Feb. 21.



Quebec authorities released the names of the six people killed in a shooting attack at a mosque.



They have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.



Quebec authorities have charged Bissonnette with six counts of first- degree murder.



Bissonnette also has been charged with five counts of attempted murder in the shooting at a mosque late Sunday.