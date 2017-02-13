Quarterback Brandon Harris is leaving LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Brandon Harris says he is leaving LSU.

In a statement shared on Twitter Monday, Harris said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave him a full release and he will transfer away from LSU.

“I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education and playing career next season,” Harris said.

He added that he looks forward to cheering on LSU next season.

Harris started the first two games of the 2016 season for the Tigers, before Danny Etling took over the QB job against Mississippi State on September 17th.

According to LSUsports.net, Harris is a senior quarterback from Parkway High School in Bossier City, La. In his sophomore season, Harris started all 12 games with LSU, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record.