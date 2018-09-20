QB turned receiver Kendall Catalon looks to build on early success

BATON ROUGE- After a 3 touchdown game against Langston last weekend, sophomore captain Kendall Catalon has made a name for himself in the jaguars offense.

The former high school quarterback turned receiver has become a versatile weapon in the passing game that Coach Dawson Odums says he loves to take advantage of in open field.

" He is one of the better football players on our team. Great attitude. He's a former quarterback so we utilize him in different roles. You must know where he is at at all times," said Odums. "He's a guy that is looking for the endzone. Every time he touches the football, he's trying to score and I really think that excitement feeds on to the rest of our team."

"I try to practice everyday like it's a game rep. Like it's live. Putting a lot of attention on me can get other people open. Our objective of course is to get the ball and score to help my team win," said Catalon. "I know our [offensive coordinator] Coach [Chennis] Berry wants one-on-one matchups just to get me open. Make the quarterback read easy."

"Sometimes I like to take risks, but I didn't get the opportunity to take a risk yet. But I know that if my team is down, or my team is up and we need a big play, I will probably take that risk so I can help my team win."

Against Alabama A&M, Catalon doesn't believe people knowing his name will change his role in the offense at all and that it will be business as usual going forward.