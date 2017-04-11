Putin wants UN investigation of Syria attack

WASHINGTON - President Vladimir Putin says Russia will appeal to the United Nations to investigate last week's chemical attack in Syria.



Moscow has dismissed suggestions that the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack in Idlib province.



Putin told reporters on Tuesday that Russia would appeal to a U.N. agency in the Hague, urging it to hold an official probe.



Putin also said Russia has received intelligence about planned "provocations" using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government.



Russia has defended Bashar Assad's government which has been accused of launching a chemical weapons attack on the Idlib province.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

Russia's General Staff says the Syrian government is willing to let international experts to examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.



Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the Syrian government is ready to let international experts to examine the base and that Russia will provide security for them.