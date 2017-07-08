88°
Putin thinks Trump believed his election denials

1 hour 16 minutes 58 seconds ago July 08, 2017 Jul 8, 2017 Saturday, July 08 2017 July 08, 2017 1:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany - Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks U.S. President Donald Trump believed his in-person denials of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential vote.
  
Putin spoke Saturday after the Group of 20 summit where he and Trump had their first face to face meeting.
  
He said Trump asked him numerous questions about Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. election during a lengthy discussion on the issue.
  
Putin says he thinks his answers satisfied Trump, but added that Trump's opinion would be better sought from the U.S. president himself.
  
He says Moscow and Washington would be able to improve their ties if the two countries keep relating the way he and Trump did.

