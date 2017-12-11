Putin says Jerusalem move may end peace process

ISTANBUL- Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the U.S. administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning that it could destabilize the region and derail the Middle East peace process.

Speaking Monday after a hectic day that took him from a Russian base in Syria to Cairo to Ankara, Putin said the Trump administration's move "doesn't help the Mideast settlement and, just the opposite, destabilizes the already difficult situation in the region."

The Russian leader added that it may "finish prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli peace process."

He added that Moscow believes the status of Jerusalem can only be settled through talks between the Palestinians and Israel in line with United Nations resolutions.