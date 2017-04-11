Putin likens US action in Syria to Iraq in 2003

WASHINGTON - Russia's President Vladimir Putin says Washington's accusations against the Syrian government over a chemical attack resemble the claims made before the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.



Putin, speaking Tuesday after talks in Moscow with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said the U.S. invaded Iraq based on false allegations that it had chemical weapons.



He says the U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base following accusations that Syria's government's used chemical weapons that killed dozens of people last week "strongly resembles the developments of 2003."



Putin added that some in the West are using Syria to cast Russia as a "common enemy."



Russia has argued that civilians in Khan Sheikhoun were exposed to toxic agents from a militants' arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike. Putin says militants are preparing more "provocations" to blame Damascus.