Putin aide says US-Russia relations at a low

1 hour 11 minutes 19 seconds ago March 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Friday, March 31 2017 March 31, 2017 6:56 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The chief spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says relations between the United States and Russia are at a very low ebb, perhaps exceeding Cold War-era hostility between Washington and Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that reports of Russian meddling in America's election amount to "fake news." Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if there is a "new Cold War," Peskov replied, "Well, maybe even worse." He said much of the current chill was caused by the Obama administration's decision to expel Russian diplomats and confiscate property because of alleged hacking against American political institutions.

Peskov also said Friday that Russian officials aren't worried about what might emerge from any congressional testimony under immunity by ousted U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying there is "no evidence at all" of any improprieties.

