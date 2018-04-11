Push to end Louisiana death penalty likely over this session

Photo: Aerial view of the offices and death row area of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angloa./ The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - This year's effort to end the death penalty in Louisiana is likely over after House lawmakers rejected a proposal to abolish the punishment.

The House criminal justice committee on Wednesday voted 10-8 against the bill. Bill sponsor Rep. Terry Landry says the punishment is costly and barbaric.

The Democrat and former state police superintendent says it's time to stop putting people to death. Multiple religious leaders spoke in support of the measure, saying executions violate the sanctity of life.

But prosecutors opposed the bill, arguing the death penalty brings a sense of retribution to victims' families and to society. A similar bill passed a Senate committee Tuesday, but the vote in the House committee makes it unlikely that the Senate version will advance.