Purrrfect: Cat cafe possibly heading to Baton Rouge this fall

BATON ROUGE - Attention all cat lovers: A cat cafe may soon be coming to the capital area.

The organizers behind 'Sam's Bad*** Cat Cafe' have set up a temporary office space on South Acadian Thruway between Capital Heights Avenue and Government Street, according to the Business Report. The business will be a cat-friendly tea and scone place that will also act as a cat adoption site.

“As of now, we are looking at the feasibility of having a cat cafe in Baton Rouge, including a working partnership with a local cat adoption service,” says Lynley Farris, the social media director for Stun Design, which is behind the cafe’s Facebook page.

The Business Report says there are currently 110 cat cafes in North America, including one in New Orleans called The Crescent City Cat Club.

Though backers are aiming for a grand opening in late fall 2018, Farris says setting up shop has already been a “pretty complicated” process, leaving other details up in the air.