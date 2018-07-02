Puppy shields owner from rattlesnake bite, expected to make full recovery

ANTHEM, AZ - An Arizona woman is thanking her dog after the pup protected her from a snake bite while they were hiking.



On June 29, Paula Godwin wrote on Facebook that she was out with her dogs Todd and Cooper.

As Godwin nearly stepped on a rattlesnake, Todd jumped in front of her in a valiant act of bravery.



"My hero of a puppy Todd saved me," she wrote. "He jumped right in front of my leg where I surely would have got bit."



Instead, the snake bit Todd in the face, and Godwin was uninjured. She later shared photos showing the golden retriever with a facial wound.

Godwin sought medical treatment for Todd immediately, and she said the brave pup is expected to fully recover.



