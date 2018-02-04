Puppies rescued from Hurricane Maria to star in Puppy Bowl

Photo: ABC News

Two puppies rescued from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico will star in the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kaleb Jr. and Archer, two mixed-breeds, are among more than 1,000 dogs that have been transported to safety from Puerto Rico by rescue group "The Sato Project" since Hurricane Maria made landfall.

Since 2011, The Sato Project has been rescuing abandoned and abused dogs from Puerto Rico, where limited spay and neuter practices have lead to unwanted litters of puppies.

The organization, which gets its name from the Puerto Rican slang for stray dog, "sato," typically focuses its efforts on an area known as Dead Dog Beach, where many unwanted canines are dumped.

But the situation intensified when Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 20, according to Christina Beckles, founder and president of The Sato Project. Now, the group is rescuing dogs from all over the island.

"The amount of dogs that need help now is beyond anything I've ever seen before in all those years of rescue," Beckles told ABC News.