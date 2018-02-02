Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates more winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- The famous forecasting groundhog saw his shadow on Friday morning for just the 19th time since the holiday began. Since 1887, Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting each February 2 whether or not an early spring was ahead. Legend states that when Phil does not see his shadow, an early spring is on the way. Otherwise, there will be six more weeks of winter.

Those dreading the possibility of more winter may want to consider the context and the source of the forecast. Through history, the success rate of Punxsutawney Phil has proven to be lower than 40 percent. Compared to some others responsible for predicting, the performance leaves a little to be desired.

Thing is... going with the opposite of what #PunxsutawneyPhil says is actually a better bet... #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/cccPJTlpbA — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) February 2, 2018

More encouraging news for warm weather lovers in Louisiana, despite what Phil says, with a strong track record, the Climate Prediction Center is looking for above normal temperatures to be the main feature of February along the Gulf Coast and especially into the Western U.S. Of course, with cooler than average temperatures anticipated in the Great Lakes and Northeast, Phil's prognostication may turn out true to some.

