Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY - The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say the furry rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.



Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their "forecast" at sunrise Thursday.



The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.



In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.