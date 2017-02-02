78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter

8 hours 59 seconds ago February 02, 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02 2017 February 02, 2017 8:25 AM in Weather
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PUNXSUTAWNEY - The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say the furry rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their "forecast" at sunrise Thursday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days