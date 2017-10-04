85°
Pumping station activated Wednesday morning in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - The pumps are now activated as of early Wednesday morning in Ascension Parish to help lower the water levels throughout the parish.
According to Parish President Kenny Matassa, the Marvin Braud Pumping Station will be on until further notice as a precaution.
On Tuesday, Ascension Parish Commission closed all inland waterways to recreational use. The parish drainage crews have been placed on alert as a result of the pumping station being activated.
