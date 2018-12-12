54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pump station upgrade on the way in Sherwood Forest

51 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 December 12, 2018 10:44 PM December 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood want their sewage woes to go away once and for all. The city-parish is working on a permanent fix.

Outdated sewage infrastructure is operating at half capacity while workers labor towards a full-time fix.

Rick Speer with the city-parish says a new pump station is about a month shy of completion, which was not soon enough for this past weekend's heavy rains. Raw sewage bubbled out of manhole covers in the neighborhood.

The overall sewage upgrade to the area has been a couple years in the works, delayed by the 2016 flood.

Speer says upgrades are being made to five pump stations in that neighborhood.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days