Pump station upgrade on the way in Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood want their sewage woes to go away once and for all. The city-parish is working on a permanent fix.

Outdated sewage infrastructure is operating at half capacity while workers labor towards a full-time fix.

Rick Speer with the city-parish says a new pump station is about a month shy of completion, which was not soon enough for this past weekend's heavy rains. Raw sewage bubbled out of manhole covers in the neighborhood.

The overall sewage upgrade to the area has been a couple years in the works, delayed by the 2016 flood.

Speer says upgrades are being made to five pump stations in that neighborhood.