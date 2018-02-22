Pump station under construction for new upgrades

BATON ROUGE - A pumping station in the Sherwood Forest community is under construction.

This project is apart of the Sanitary Sewer Overflow Program, and the purpose is to increase sewer capacity for areas like Sherwood Forest, Red Oak, Forest Oaks and Broadmoor Terrace.

"In the past, every once in a while we would get a slight odor. But they say that's going to be eliminated," says Douglas Thompson who lives next door to the construction.

A project a year underway, it will see a brand new pumping station with auxiliary generators, odor control, and a control building within the site.

The Sherwood Forest pumping station cost totals to $6.5 million, and the total of all pump station upgrades in the parish totaling to $19.5 million.

"They started a little over a year ago, by replacing all the piping in preps for the new pumping station. And it's come all through the neighborhood and that happened right after the big flood," says Thompson.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2018.



