Pulse gunman widow released from custody

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub has walked out of jail after she was acquitted hours earlier in federal court.

Noor Salman left the building around 1 p.m. Friday, about two hours after a jury found her not guilty of helping her husband commit the Pulse nightclub attack and lying to the FBI.

She didn't answer questions from the media, and hung onto the arm of her attorney as they walked to a waiting car.

A jury found her not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.