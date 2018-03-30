72°
Latest Weather Blog
Pulse gunman widow released from custody
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub has walked out of jail after she was acquitted hours earlier in federal court.
Noor Salman left the building around 1 p.m. Friday, about two hours after a jury found her not guilty of helping her husband commit the Pulse nightclub attack and lying to the FBI.
She didn't answer questions from the media, and hung onto the arm of her attorney as they walked to a waiting car.
A jury found her not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD Chief expected to announce fate of officers involved in Alton Sterling...
-
Crawfish sales picking up for Easter weekend
-
Louisiana paying $85K to end claims against ex-Edwards aide
-
Dozens lining up to donate blood for injured BRPD officer
-
400 lbs. of crawfish stolen from Baton Rouge seafood restaurant overnight