Pulse gunman widow released from custody

2 hours 36 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 March 30, 2018 12:05 PM March 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub has walked out of jail after she was acquitted hours earlier in federal court.
  
Noor Salman left the building around 1 p.m. Friday, about two hours after a jury found her not guilty of helping her husband commit the Pulse nightclub attack and lying to the FBI.
  
She didn't answer questions from the media, and hung onto the arm of her attorney as they walked to a waiting car.
  
A jury found her not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
