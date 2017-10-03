76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Puerto Rico raises hurricane's official death count to 34

1 hour 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 03 2017 Oct 3, 2017 October 03, 2017 7:34 PM October 03, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.
  
Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.
  
The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump's short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm's impact.
  
During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of "a real catastrophe like Katrina." As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days